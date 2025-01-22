Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Rights Defender Charged with Terrorism

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – Egyptian authorities have renewed their judicial harassment of Hossam Bahgat, a leading human rights defender and the executive director of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR), one of the few remaining human rights groups in Egypt, Human Rights Watch said today. The Supreme State Security Prosecution, an abusive prosecution branch, summoned Bahgat for interrogations on January 19, 2025, and charged him with “involvement with and financing a terrorist group” and “spreading false news,” then released him on bail, according to the EIPR. The summons followed the release…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
