Trump’s Executive Orders Threaten Broad Range of Human Rights

By Human Rights Watch
United States President Donald Trump, on his first day in office on January 20, 2025, issued numerous executive orders that threaten to undermine respect for international human rights both in the US and abroad, Human Rights Watch said today. “The sweeping scope and impact of these executive orders is deeply alarming,” said Tirana Hassan, executive director at Human Rights Watch. “They threaten the rights of people across the United States and around the world, particularly the rights of already marginalized and vulnerable populations who are disproportionately people of color.”Refugees vetted…


