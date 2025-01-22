Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Carol Jerrems captured Melbourne and Sydney of the 1970s, understanding photography as a collaboration

By Jane Simon, Senior Lecturer in Media, Macquarie University
Carol Jerrems worked primarily with black and white photography until her early death in 1980. Over 140 of her photographs are currently on display at the National Portrait Gallery in Canberra.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump’s war on migrants could make an enemy of the country he needs most: Mexico
~ Israel piles on criticism of Australia over antisemitism while answers to key questions elude authorities
~ Egypt: Rights Defender Charged with Terrorism
~ Trump’s Executive Orders Threaten Broad Range of Human Rights
~ ‘A mini climate-control system’: the tech behind sportswear at the Australian Open
~ For tennis star Destanee Aiava, borderline personality disorder felt like ‘a death sentence’ – and a relief. What is it?
~ Why a common asthma drug will now carry extra safety warnings about depression
~ Sleeping on beaches and staying social: how Australians kept cool in heatwaves before modern technology
~ To save Australia’s animals, scientists must count how many are left. But what if they’re getting it wrong?
~ Earth is bombarded with rocks from space – but who gets to keep these ultimate antiques?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter