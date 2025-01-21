Why do some young people use Xanax recreationally? What are the risks?
By Nicole Lee, Adjunct Professor at the National Drug Research Institute (Melbourne based), Curtin University
Suzanne Nielsen, Professor and Deputy Director, Monash Addiction Research Centre, Monash University
Anecdotal reports from some professionals have prompted concerns about young people using prescription benzodiazepines such as Xanax for recreational use.
Border force detections of these drugs have almost doubled in the past five years, further fuelling the worry.
So why do young people use them, and how do the harms differ to those used as prescribed…
- Tuesday, January 21, 2025