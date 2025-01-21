Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Should I let my kid play Roblox?’ New safety features reduce risks – but more are needed

By Joanne Orlando, Researcher, Digital Literacy and Digital Wellbeing, Western Sydney University
Roblox isn’t just another video game – it’s a massive virtual universe where nearly 90 million people from around the world create, play and socialise. This includes some 34 million children under 13 who spend an average of 2.6 hours daily on the platform, making Roblox one of the most influential digital platforms for kids and teenagers.

The attraction for young people is the millions of virtual experiences…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
