Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can philosophy help us manage anxiety? A new book suggests reading the great thinkers can calm our minds

By Oscar Davis, Assistant Professor in Philosophy and History, Bond University
We live in anxious times. But there is a long tradition of philosophical thought that addresses the problem of anxiety.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Broken promises are why some international students turn to seeking asylum
~ Trump has begun dismantling America’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Here’s why Australia may not follow suit
~ History under the floorboards: decoding the diets of institutionalised women in 19th century Sydney
~ Why do some young people use Xanax recreationally? What are the risks?
~ ‘Should I let my kid play Roblox?’ New safety features reduce risks – but more are needed
~ It’s science, not fiction: high-tech drones may soon be fighting bushfires in Australia
~ US Health Agency Calls for Intersex Informed Consent
~ Azerbaijan's Gymnastics Federation tainted by abuse accusations
~ Libya/Italy: Reported arrest of Osama Njeem an opportunity to end cycle of impunity for Libyan militia abuses
~ Doctors should take part in acts of civil disobedience to advocate for patients
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter