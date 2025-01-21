Tolerance.ca
US Health Agency Calls for Intersex Informed Consent

By Human Rights Watch
The United States Health and Human Services Department (HHS) published a landmark report on intersex health equity last week, calling for an end to medically unnecessary non-consensual surgeries on children born with intersex variations.The report, based on a literature review and listening sessions with intersex people, ethicists, and medical professionals, states that “the over 5 million intersex people in our nation deserve to live healthy and fulfilling lives free from stigma and discrimination.”Children born with variations in their sex characteristics, sometimes called intersex traits,…


© Human Rights Watch -
