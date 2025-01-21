Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s Jan. 6 pardon order ‘flies in the face of the facts’ of violent insurrection, retired federal judge explains

By John E. Jones III, President, Dickinson College
In the first hours of his second term, President Donald Trump pardoned nearly everyone convicted of crimes associated with the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol – including former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio – and commuted the sentences of 14 more, including Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes.

CNN reported that nearly 1,600…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Azerbaijan's Gymnastics Federation tainted by abuse accusations
~ Libya/Italy: Reported arrest of Osama Njeem an opportunity to end cycle of impunity for Libyan militia abuses
~ Doctors should take part in acts of civil disobedience to advocate for patients
~ Two evicted women tell their story: ‘The landlords had no empathy.’
~ NZ’s climate policies are no longer enough to keep warming at 1.5°C – here’s what needs to happen
~ Processed red meat isn’t just bad for your heart, it’s also associated with dementia
~ The rise of firefighters-for-hire exposes the inequality of climate-driven disasters
~ Kyoto: timely and enthralling play about first climate treaty reveals potent power of consensus
~ Joan Plowright – a leading actress in British theatre’s post-war class revolution
~ Trump 2.0: what we learned from the 47th US president’s first day in office
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS