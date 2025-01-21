Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Doctors should take part in acts of civil disobedience to advocate for patients

By Wael Haddara, Associate Professor of Medicine, Western University
As the world continues to witness wars and climate-related disasters impacting the lives and well-being of more people, the voices of doctors become increasingly vital.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Azerbaijan's Gymnastics Federation tainted by abuse accusations
~ Libya/Italy: Reported arrest of Osama Njeem an opportunity to end cycle of impunity for Libyan militia abuses
~ Two evicted women tell their story: ‘The landlords had no empathy.’
~ NZ’s climate policies are no longer enough to keep warming at 1.5°C – here’s what needs to happen
~ Processed red meat isn’t just bad for your heart, it’s also associated with dementia
~ The rise of firefighters-for-hire exposes the inequality of climate-driven disasters
~ Kyoto: timely and enthralling play about first climate treaty reveals potent power of consensus
~ Joan Plowright – a leading actress in British theatre’s post-war class revolution
~ Trump 2.0: what we learned from the 47th US president’s first day in office
~ With Trump back in the White House, the age of free trade could be coming to an end
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter