Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Two evicted women tell their story: ‘The landlords had no empathy.’

By Alexandre Petitclerc, Ph. D. Candidate in Philosophy, Université de Montréal
When it comes to the housing crisis, little attention is paid to social relations. Understanding this crisis, and thinking about housing justice, requires an understanding of how the increasingly unequal relationships around housing manifest themselves.

As a doctoral candidate in political philosophy at the Université de Montréal, I am interested in the housing crisis from the perspective of socio-economic rights. In my thesis, I show how these rights,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
