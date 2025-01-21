Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The rise of firefighters-for-hire exposes the inequality of climate-driven disasters

By Doug Specht, Reader in Cultural Geography and Communication, University of Westminster
The Los Angeles wildfires have exposed a controversial practice that starkly illustrates the divide between the city’s wealthy elite and the general population. As public firefighters struggle to cope, affluent residents and businesses have turned to private firefighting services to protect their properties.

This trend has ignited a heated debate about inequality, the allocation of finite disaster defence resources, and the ethics of privatising essential emergency services. We…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
