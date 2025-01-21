Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kyoto: timely and enthralling play about first climate treaty reveals potent power of consensus

By Steve Waters, Professor of scriptwriting and playwright, University of East Anglia
With a climate change denier as US president, Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson’s politics-as-glossy-spectacle could not be more on point.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Azerbaijan's Gymnastics Federation tainted by abuse accusations
~ Libya/Italy: Reported arrest of Osama Njeem an opportunity to end cycle of impunity for Libyan militia abuses
~ Doctors should take part in acts of civil disobedience to advocate for patients
~ Two evicted women tell their story: ‘The landlords had no empathy.’
~ NZ’s climate policies are no longer enough to keep warming at 1.5°C – here’s what needs to happen
~ Processed red meat isn’t just bad for your heart, it’s also associated with dementia
~ The rise of firefighters-for-hire exposes the inequality of climate-driven disasters
~ Joan Plowright – a leading actress in British theatre’s post-war class revolution
~ Trump 2.0: what we learned from the 47th US president’s first day in office
~ With Trump back in the White House, the age of free trade could be coming to an end
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter