Human Rights Observatory

With Trump back in the White House, the age of free trade could be coming to an end

By Sami Bensassi, Reader in Trade and Development Economics, University of Birmingham
Agelos Delis, Senior lecturer in Economics, Aston University
For a superpower like the US, free trade is, in practice, an invitation to partake in its wealth. But it also implies an obligation, including political support (or at least non-opposition) and an expectation that the poorer nation will give back part of its new riches by buying the superpower’s exports. This, in essence, is the system that has worked wonders for the US for nearly 75 years.

From 1978, the People’s Republic of China signalled its acceptance of this invitation by opening its first “economic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
