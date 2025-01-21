Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beirut Blast Investigation Resumes

By Human Rights Watch
After two years of being stymied by Lebanese authorities, the lead investigator in the Beirut port explosion case has reportedly resumed the investigation. According to media reports, on January 16, 2025, Judge Tarek Bitar summoned 10 additional employees and security officials implicated in the blast, with investigation sessions reportedly set to take place in the coming months.Hampered by political interference, the investigation has been effectively suspended since December 2021. On January 23, 2023, Bitar attempted to resume the investigation, but the attempt was thwarted…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
