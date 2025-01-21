Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique’s cycles of violence won’t end until Frelimo’s grip on power is broken

By Manuel Francisco Sambo, PhD candidate, Doshisha University
Mozambique’s political history has been marred by violence, disputed elections and authoritarian control. The pattern continues. As the 2024 elections have shown, Mozambique remains trapped in a cycle of violence and instability. Mass protests due to widespread allegations of electoral fraud and police violence led to the deaths of dozens of people and widescale destruction.

My researchThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Regeneratively farmed is the new buzz label on supermarket shelves – but what does it actually mean?
~ Five ways to save your legs – by a vascular surgery specialist
~ Women were at the centre of iron age Britain – new find reminds us how misogyny has shaped our view of the past
~ Rethinking the Classics – a new series from The Conversation
~ The heroes of Homer’s Iliad are eco-warriors battling to protect nature
~ A Passage to India: how global pandemics shaped E.M. Forster’s final novel
~ Reading Picasso’s Guernica like a comic strip offers a new way to understand the story it is telling
~ Women are seen as ‘saviours’ or ‘victims’ in climate change debates: why this is a problem
~ Using your own laptop or phone for work? Why it’s a security hazard for businesses
~ Learning your political opponents don’t actually hate you can reduce toxic polarization and antidemocratic attitudes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter