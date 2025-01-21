Women are seen as ‘saviours’ or ‘victims’ in climate change debates: why this is a problem
By Naila Kabeer, Professor of Gender and Development , London School of Economics and Political Science
Chung Ah Baek, Researcher, Institute of Development Studies (IDS)
Deepta Chopra, Professor of Gender and Development, Institute of Development Studies
Certain stereotypes about women have become commonplace in climate and development literature. One example is that women are either represented as “saviours” who protect nature, or as “victims” more vulnerable to climate impacts than men and less equipped to cope.
Simple either/or ways of seeing women overlook the power dynamics and structural factors that give rise to the stereotypes.
…
