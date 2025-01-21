Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lessons from ‘stop and frisk’ can help Philly police use drones to improve safety without compromising civil liberties

By Robert Kane, Professor of Criminology and Justice Studies, Drexel University
Jordan Hyatt, Associate Professor of Criminology and Justice Studies, Drexel University
Philadelphia’s plans to expand its use of police-operated drones signals a pivotal shift in how the city seeks to protect – and surveil – its citizens.

According to the city’s Citizen Police Oversight Commission, the Philadelphia Police Department had two drones as of early 2024. These were, the commission says, primarily…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mozambique’s cycles of violence won’t end until Frelimo’s grip on power is broken
~ Regeneratively farmed is the new buzz label on supermarket shelves – but what does it actually mean?
~ Five ways to save your legs – by a vascular surgery specialist
~ Women were at the centre of iron age Britain – new find reminds us how misogyny has shaped our view of the past
~ Rethinking the Classics – a new series from The Conversation
~ The heroes of Homer’s Iliad are eco-warriors battling to protect nature
~ A Passage to India: how global pandemics shaped E.M. Forster’s final novel
~ Reading Picasso’s Guernica like a comic strip offers a new way to understand the story it is telling
~ Women are seen as ‘saviours’ or ‘victims’ in climate change debates: why this is a problem
~ Using your own laptop or phone for work? Why it’s a security hazard for businesses
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter