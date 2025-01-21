Tolerance.ca
A Landmark Ruling on Greek Border Pushbacks

By Human Rights Watch
On January 7, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Greece violated the rights of an asylum seeker (a Turkish woman identified as A. R. E.) as part of “a systematic practice of ‘pushbacks’ of third-country nationals by the Greek authorities, from the Evros region to Türkiye.”On May 4, 2019, A.R.E. crossed into Greece. Shortly thereafter, Greek border officials apprehended her, confiscated her shoes, money, and phone, and took her to an unidentified police station. Hours later, despite her pleas for asylum, men wearing balaclavas transported her to the Greece-Turkey border and forced her…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
