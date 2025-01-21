Tolerance.ca
Executive orders show Trump’s power and political theatre, but his honeymoon period may be short-lived

By Samuel Garrett, Research Associate, United States Studies Centre, University of Sydney
Trump signed dozens of executive orders on day one to show he’s taking action. But they may not result in the substantive change an anxious public is demanding.The Conversation


