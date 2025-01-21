Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Albanese finally summons national cabinet to consider antisemitism epidemic

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
After rejecting calls for months, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese finally summoned a Tuesday national cabinet meeting to discuss Australia’s rising wave of antisemitic attacks and other incidents.

This followed the torching of a childcare centre in Maroubra in Sydney overnight, which saw anti-Jewish graffiti sprayed on the building.

In a statement after the national cabinet, Albanese said Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw had briefed leaders on the latest police intelligence, and the leaders had agreed to establish a national database to track antisemitic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
