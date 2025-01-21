Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s Jan. 6 clemency ‘flies in the face of the facts’ of violent insurrection, retired federal judge explains

By John E. Jones III, President, Dickinson College
In the first hours of his second term, President Donald Trump pardoned nearly everyone convicted of crimes associated with the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol – including former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio – and commuted the sentences of 14 more, including Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes.

CNN reported that nearly 1,600…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
