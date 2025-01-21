Tolerance.ca
Trump promises to end birthright citizenship and shut down the border – a legal scholar explains the challenges these actions could face

By Jean Lantz Reisz, Clinical Associate Professor of Law, Co-Director, USC Immigration Clinic, University of Southern California
While the president has a broad range of immigration and national security powers, he cannot change US law on his own.The Conversation


