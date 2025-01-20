Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

LA fires risk reinforcing the false idea that we’re all in this together

By Andrea Rigon, Professor, Politecnico di Milano, and, UCL
Sobering images of fires in Los Angeles highlight one of the few cases where some of those who contributed the most to climate change are also facing its consequences. And this is partly why these fires have been such a big global media story.

The news focuses on the houses of the rich in Hollywood and Malibu. Anthony Hopkins, Mel Gibson and Paris Hilton are among those who lost their homes in fires made more…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Georgia: Criminal justice system abused to suppress protests
~ Elon Musk and the narratives of decadence that link all anti-democratic movements
~ With nuclear power on the rise, reducing conspiracies and increasing public education is key
~ Fake podcast clips are misleading millions of people on social media. Here’s how to spot them
~ Don’t rely on social media users for fact-checking. Many don’t care much about the common good
~ People on Ozempic may have fewer heart attacks, strokes and addictions – but more nausea, vomiting and stomach pain
~ Oyster ‘blood’ holds promise for combating drug-resistant superbugs: new research
~ Death shaded the life of this Holocaust historian. The cancer memoir he began in hospital was a final ‘act of love’
~ The red flowering gum: a perennial favourite and a summer stunner
~ Despite fears of falling trust in expert knowledge, a global survey shows New Zealanders value science highly
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter