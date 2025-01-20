Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saving lives and limbs on the high seas: the extraordinary world of early modern ship’s surgeons

By Jasmine Kilburn-Toppin, Lecturer in Early Modern History, Cardiff University
Imagine you are at sea facing a violent battle with an enemy ship. The experienced 17th-century surgeon John Moyle asked his reader to do just that. In his printed guide of recommended practice, the reader was compelled to put themselves in the place of a ship’s surgeon in the thick of battle: “You have another wounded Man brought down, having a Musket bullet penetrated into the thick of his Groin, and lodging there, and the great Vessels wounded, and bleeding lamentably.”

For sailors facing injury, accident,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Georgia: Criminal justice system abused to suppress protests
~ Elon Musk and the narratives of decadence that link all anti-democratic movements
~ With nuclear power on the rise, reducing conspiracies and increasing public education is key
~ Fake podcast clips are misleading millions of people on social media. Here’s how to spot them
~ Don’t rely on social media users for fact-checking. Many don’t care much about the common good
~ People on Ozempic may have fewer heart attacks, strokes and addictions – but more nausea, vomiting and stomach pain
~ Oyster ‘blood’ holds promise for combating drug-resistant superbugs: new research
~ Death shaded the life of this Holocaust historian. The cancer memoir he began in hospital was a final ‘act of love’
~ The red flowering gum: a perennial favourite and a summer stunner
~ Despite fears of falling trust in expert knowledge, a global survey shows New Zealanders value science highly
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter