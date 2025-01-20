Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stories from the UN Archive: Roots of ‘no justice, no peace’

As the United States marks Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, observed annually around the civil rights icon’s birthday, 15 January, we are highlighting our archives with a video about the roots of the slogan “no justice, no peace”.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ TikTok users migrate to RedNote in an unexpected success for Chinese soft power
~ Five commercials that show how David Lynch elevated advertising to an art form
~ The narratives of decadence, decline and apocalypse that link Elon Musk and all anti-democratic movements
~ Trump has few good options to prevent Iran from building a nuclear bomb
~ How childhood trauma impacts our brains, bodies – and even our genes
~ Survey finds Canadians overwhelmingly support building Arctic infrastructure
~ What the Opium Wars can tell us about China, the U.S. and fentanyl
~ Trump’s executive orders can make change – but are limited and can be undone by the courts
~ Antibacterials are everywhere: for the sake of our microbiome, we need to control their use
~ David Lynch’s musical creations were as visionary as his filmmaking
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter