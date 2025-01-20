Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s executive orders can make change – but are limited and can be undone by the courts

By Sharece Thrower, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Vanderbilt University
What are the limits on executive orders? They come with serious constraints. A political scientist who studies these orders puts Trump’s actions in context.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ TikTok users migrate to RedNote in an unexpected success for Chinese soft power
~ Five commercials that show how David Lynch elevated advertising to an art form
~ The narratives of decadence, decline and apocalypse that link Elon Musk and all anti-democratic movements
~ Trump has few good options to prevent Iran from building a nuclear bomb
~ How childhood trauma impacts our brains, bodies – and even our genes
~ Survey finds Canadians overwhelmingly support building Arctic infrastructure
~ What the Opium Wars can tell us about China, the U.S. and fentanyl
~ Antibacterials are everywhere: for the sake of our microbiome, we need to control their use
~ David Lynch’s musical creations were as visionary as his filmmaking
~ Three ways to assess how Liverpool’s tidal energy plan will affect the environment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter