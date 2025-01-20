Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Antibacterials are everywhere: for the sake of our microbiome, we need to control their use

By Anastasia A. Theodosiou, Infectious Diseases and Microbiology Academic Clinical Lecturer, University of Southampton
Chrissie Jones, Associate Professor of Paediatric Infectious Diseases, University of Southampton
In a world increasingly obsessed with cleanliness, antimicrobial chemicals have become a staple in everyday life. From soaps and cosmetics to cleaning sprays and period products, they promise to protect us by “killing 99.9% of bacteria”. But these products come at a hidden cost: they don’t just target harmful germs, but also the beneficial bacteria that are vital for our health.

Each of us is home to over 30 trillion bacteria that cover every inch of our bodies, from our gut and skin to our lungs and eyelashes. This complex and dynamic ecosystem is the microbiome, and it plays a crucial…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
