Human Rights Observatory

David Lynch’s musical creations were as visionary as his filmmaking

By Glenn Fosbraey, Associate Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Winchester
Daniel Ash, Visiting music lecturer, University of Winchester
The dark, surrealistic artistic vision of David Lynch, whose death was announced on January 16, was shown through films like Eraserhead (1977), Mulholland Drive (2001) and Blue Velvet (1986), and his TV show Twin Peaks (1990-2017).

Lynch’s work is unique and influential enough to have spawned the adjective “Lynchian”, which, like the man himself, is at once both easy to recognise and hard…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
