Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to fix democracy? Ancient philosopher Plato may have an answer

By Matthew Duncombe, Associate Professor in Philosophy, University of Nottingham
Ruling is a skilled trade, Plato argues. And like any other trade, not everyone has the talent or the training to be good at it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
