Knowing less about AI makes people more open to having it in their lives – new research
By Chiara Longoni, Associate Professor, Marketing and Social Science, Bocconi University
Gil Appel, Assistant Professor of Marketing, School of Business, George Washington University
Stephanie Tully, Associate Professor of Marketing, USC Marshall School of Business, University of Southern California
The rapid spread of artificial intelligence has people wondering: who’s most likely to embrace AI in their daily lives? Many assume it’s the tech-savvy – those who understand how AI works – who are most eager to adopt it.
Surprisingly, our new research (published in the Journal of Marketing) finds the opposite. People with less knowledge about AI are actually more open to using the technology. We call this difference in adoption propensity the “lower literacy-higher receptivity” link.
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 20, 2025