Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Knowing less about AI makes people more open to having it in their lives – new research

By Chiara Longoni, Associate Professor, Marketing and Social Science, Bocconi University
Gil Appel, Assistant Professor of Marketing, School of Business, George Washington University
Stephanie Tully, Associate Professor of Marketing, USC Marshall School of Business, University of Southern California
The rapid spread of artificial intelligence has people wondering: who’s most likely to embrace AI in their daily lives? Many assume it’s the tech-savvy – those who understand how AI works – who are most eager to adopt it.

Surprisingly, our new research (published in the Journal of Marketing) finds the opposite. People with less knowledge about AI are actually more open to using the technology. We call this difference in adoption propensity the “lower literacy-higher receptivity” link.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
