Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Kurds face an uncertain future in Ahmed Al-Shara’s rebel-led Syria

By Pinar Dinc, Associate Professor of Political Science, Department of Political Science & Researcher, Centre for Advanced Middle Eastern Studies, Lund University
More than a month has passed since Abu Muhammad al-Jolani, the leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) militant group, became the de facto leader of Syria. Since then, he has dropped his nom de guerre in favour of his real name, Ahmed al-Shara, and has swapped his military attire for a suit and tie.

The change in government has led to cautious optimism among Syrians who have been celebrating the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Antibacterials are everywhere: for the sake of our microbiome, we need to control their use
~ David Lynch’s musical creations were as visionary as his filmmaking
~ Three ways to assess how Liverpool’s tidal energy plan will affect the environment
~ How to fix democracy? Ancient philosopher Plato may have an answer
~ Knowing less about AI makes people more open to having it in their lives – new research
~ Food and medicine that can change your skin colour – sometimes permanently
~ Trump’s idea to use military to deport over 10 million migrants faces legal, constitutional and practical hurdles
~ Why is the sky blue?
~ Astronauts on NASA’s Artemis mission to the Moon will need better boots − here’s why
~ Neighbors and strangers pulled together to help LA fire survivors – 60 years of research shows these unsung heroes are crucial to disaster response
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter