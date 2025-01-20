Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Food and medicine that can change your skin colour – sometimes permanently

By Michelle Spear, Professor of Anatomy, University of Bristol
When an 84-year-old man in Hong Kong went to hospital with an enlarged prostate, doctors were startled to see that his skin – and even the whites of his eyes – had turned silver-grey. A deeper investigation revealed silver deposits permeating his tissues, turning him a hue more often reserved for science fiction.

Far from a one-off oddity, in 2007 press reports described Paul Karason as a “blue man” after he attempted to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
