Trump’s idea to use military to deport over 10 million migrants faces legal, constitutional and practical hurdles
By Cassandra Burke Robertson, Professor of Law and Director of the Center for Professional Ethics, Case Western Reserve University
Irina D. Manta, Professor of Law and Director of the Center for Intellectual Property Law, Hofstra University
The president has vast authority over the armed forces, but using them to secure the border would quickly unleash legal chaos, say lawyers.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 20, 2025