Astronauts on NASA’s Artemis mission to the Moon will need better boots − here’s why
By Jesse Rhoades, Associate Professor of Education, Heath & Behavior, University of North Dakota
Rebecca Rhoades, Researcher in Education, Health & Behavior, University of North Dakota
Wearing the wrong shoe on Earth can lead to injury. Researchers still need to figure out the physical consequences of spending a long time walking around on the Moon.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 20, 2025