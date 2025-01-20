Neighbors and strangers pulled together to help LA fire survivors – 60 years of research shows these unsung heroes are crucial to disaster response
By Tricia Wachtendorf, Professor of Sociology and Director, Disaster Research Center, University of Delaware
James Kendra, Director, Disaster Research Center and Professor, Public Policy & Administration, University of Delaware
In emergencies, when every minute counts, research shows family, friends and neighbors are often saving lives. These local efforts go uncounted, yet they’re crucial.
- Monday, January 20, 2025