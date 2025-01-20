Tolerance.ca
Why Africa’s young scientists should help check the quality of climate change research

By Christel Dorothee Hansen, Senior lecturer, University of Pretoria
Chukwuma Moses Anoruo, Research Associate: Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Nigeria
Deniz Vural, Doctoral researcher, Alfred Wegener Institute Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research
Eduardo Queiroz Alves, postdoctoral researcher, Universidade Federal Fluminense (UFF)
Marta Moreno Ibáñez, Research affiliate, University of Colorado Boulder
Olumide David Onafeso, Senior Lecturer, Olabisi Onabanjo University
Onema Christopher Adojoh, Assistant Professor of Geology and Environmental Change, Northwest Missouri State University
Vincent Hare, Senior Lecturer, University of Cape Town
Scientific research is essential for addressing the climate crisis. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a United Nations body, assesses the science on climate change through its regular assessment reports. These reports reflect scientific consensus on the causes and impacts of and possible solutions to climate change.

The reports are not only scientific publications. They inform environmental policy at global, regional and…The Conversation


