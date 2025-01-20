Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Most of us trust scientists, shows a survey of nearly 72,000 people worldwide

By Mathew Marques, Senior Lecturer in Social Psychology, La Trobe University
Niels Mede, Senior Research and Teaching Associate, Department of Communication and Media Research, University of Zurich
Viktoria Cologna, Postdoctoral Researcher, Swiss Institute for Advanced Study, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich
Zoe Leviston, Research Fellow in Social Psychology, Australian National University
A global new survey shows there’s no crisis of trust in scientists, as some might claim. But there are some nuances.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
