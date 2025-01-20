Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopian earthquakes and volcanic eruptions: earth scientist explains the link

By Amdemichael Tadesse, Fondation Wiener-Anspach Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Earth Sciences, University of Oxford
Ethiopia’s Afar and Oromia regions have been hit by several earthquakes and tremors since the beginning of 2025. The strongest, with a magnitude of 5.7, struck on 4 January. The US Geological Survey and the German Research Centre for Geosciences reported that its epicentre was 142km east of the capital, Addis Ababa, which is in the Oromia region. It came just a day after a quake with a magnitude of 5.5 hit the same area. Two more quakes wereThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Most of us trust scientists, shows a survey of nearly 72,000 people worldwide
~ USA: President Trump must respect human rights in his second term
~ Power, myth, and the personal: A conversation with Iranian-American artist Shiva Ahmadi
~ What’s going on with TikTok in the US, and what will this mean for Australia?
~ The US has exposed the World Anti-Doping Agency’s precarious funding model
~ 1080 baits are used to kill foxes, cats and dingoes – but other animals can be more likely to eat them
~ Coalition still ahead in latest polls, but some promising news for Labor
~ Spin has transformed modern-day tennis. Here’s the physics behind it
~ Manufacturing crisis: the challenge of Trump 2.0’s ‘power in chaos’ for other democracies
~ ‘Shoddy dropping’: how the 1920s cost-of-living crisis fuelled a black market in menswear
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS