Human Rights Observatory

The US has exposed the World Anti-Doping Agency’s precarious funding model

By Richard Vaughan, PhD Researcher Sport Integrity, University of Canberra
Catherine Ordway, Associate Professor Sport Management and Sport Integrity Lead, University of Canberra
WADA’s fight against doping in sport is under threat due to its funding model and challenges maintaining its independence and impartiality.The Conversation


