1080 baits are used to kill foxes, cats and dingoes – but other animals can be more likely to eat them
By Rachel Mason, PhD candidate in Conservation Biology, Deakin University
Anthony Rendall, Lecturer in Conservation Biology, School of Life and Environmental Sciences, Deakin University
Euan Ritchie, Professor in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, School of Life & Environmental Sciences, Deakin University
Even though 1080 is derived from native plants, not all of Australia’s native species are resistant to this lethal poison.
- Sunday, January 19, 2025