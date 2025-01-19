Tolerance.ca
Spin has transformed modern-day tennis. Here’s the physics behind it

By Anthony Blazevich, Professor of Biomechanics, Edith Cowan University
Watch any match at this year’s Australian Open and you’ll see balls curving in the air or bouncing higher or lower than expected. Players such as Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are particularly masterful at the art.

The secret? It’s all about spin.

The ability to control a tennis ball’s spin has transformed the modern game, making it faster and more spectacular than ever. But how exactly do players make the ball move through the air or…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
