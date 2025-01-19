Aussie film Take My Hand is a sweet love story – but it misses the mark in depicting chronic illness
By Diana Piantedosi, Sociology PhD Candidate, School of Humanities and Social Sciences (La Trobe University); Honorary Fellow, School of Health and Social Development (Deakin University), La Trobe University
Ultimately, Take My Hand misses the mark in representing the complexity of living with multiple sclerosis – but its depictions of care are worth talking about.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, January 19, 2025