Human Rights Observatory

What’s the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke? One’s a medical emergency

By Matthew Barton, Senior lecturer, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Griffith University
Michael Todorovic, Associate Professor of Medicine, Bond University
When British TV doctor Michael Mosley died last year in Greece after walking in extreme heat, local police said “heat exhaustion” was a contributing factor.

Since than a coroner could not find a definitive cause of death but said this was most likely due to an un-identified medical reason or heat stroke.

Heat exhaustion and…The Conversation


