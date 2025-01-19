Tolerance.ca
From securing pets to building ‘insect hotels’ – here are 7 ways to attract birds to your garden

By Rochelle Steven, Lecturer in Environmental Management, Murdoch University
David Newsome, Assoc. Professor of Environmental Science, Murdoch University
Home gardens can provide vital habitat for Australian birds. But there’s more to it than just planting certain types of shrubs and flowering trees.

After decades of encouragement to include native plants in home gardens, urban environments have come to favour certain species and neglect others including some of our most loved birds, such as fairy-wrens.

Birds that thrive on nectar such as honeyeaters,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
