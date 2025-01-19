Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NCAA rule change will allow CHL players to play — but it could have some drawbacks

By Taylor McKee, Assistant Professor, Sport Management, Brock University
Naim Cardinal, Doctorate of Education Candidate, Okanagan School of Education, University of British Columbia
Nick Lacoste, Master's Student, Sport Management, Brock University
A new NCAA rule allowing CHL players to participate is set to have significant impacts on the Canadian hockey landscape.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What’s happening on RedNote? A media scholar explains the app TikTok users are fleeing to – and the cultural moment unfolding there
~ What does Trump have in store for the world in his second term? History provides some clues
~ Allies or enemies? Trump’s threats against Canada and Greenland put NATO in a tough spot
~ The use of drones during wildfires can disrupt response operations
~ Why ‘sexual inconsistency’ can make unhappy relationships
~ K Sello Duiker, a rock star of South African literature, died 20 years ago. How his work lives on
~ Superannuation is complicated. A guaranteed government income in retirement would be simpler
~ Uganda's feminist movement under threat as foreign donors back conservative groups
~ Meet the Korean artists of Kazakhstan
~ Integrating Indigenous peoples and local communities (IPLCs) in Nepal's conservation efforts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter