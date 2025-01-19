Tolerance.ca
Superannuation is complicated. A guaranteed government income in retirement would be simpler

By Brendan Coates, Program Director, Housing and Economic Security, Grattan Institute
Joey Moloney, Deputy Program Director, Housing and Economic Security, Grattan Institute
Having compulsory super should help create a comfortable and stress-free retirement. But Australia’s super system is too complex for retirees to navigate.

This can leave them stressed and lacking the confidence to spend their super savings.

Our latest report, Simpler super: taking the stress out of retirement, recommends the federal government offer all Australians a lifetime annuity - a financial product that pays a guaranteed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
