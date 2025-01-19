Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda's feminist movement under threat as foreign donors back conservative groups

By Prudence Nyamishana
The rise of the anti-rights conservative groups in Uganda and around the world has led to gendered disinformation that is threatening democracy and freedoms in the East African nation.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
