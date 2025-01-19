Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Films can change the world – why universities and film schools should teach impact strategies

By Liani Maasdorp, Senior lecturer in Screen Production and Film and Television Studies, University of Cape Town
Reina-Marie Loader, Principal Academic in Film Production, Bournemouth University
When was the last time a film changed the way you saw the world? Or the way you behaved?

Miners Shot Down (2014) countered mainstream media narratives to reveal how striking mine workers were gunned down by police at Marikana in South Africa. Black Fish (2013) made US theme park SeaWorld’s stock prices plummet. And Virunga (2014) stopped the British oil company Soco International from mining…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Uganda's feminist movement under threat as foreign donors back conservative groups
~ Meet the Korean artists of Kazakhstan
~ Integrating Indigenous peoples and local communities (IPLCs) in Nepal's conservation efforts
~ South Africa in 2025: 8 key factors that will shape the future and test the government
~ Heart attacks and high blood pressure are on the rise in Africa - what does air pollution have to do with it?
~ Ten Years After Umbrella Protests: What has changed for Hongkongers?
~ At what cost are we bridging Africa’s digital divide?
~ Joe Biden’s presidency will be remembered as one that did not match the times, and a leader who failed to realise it
~ Panama Floods Show Need for Planned Relocation Policy
~ A Complete Unknown: Chalamet’s brilliant performance captures the elusive essence of a young Dylan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter