Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa in 2025: 8 key factors that will shape the future and test the government

By Theo Neethling, Professor of Political Science, Department of Political Studies and Governance, University of the Free State
South Africa’s political and economic landscape shifted significantly after the 2024 national elections. The ruling ANC’s dramatic loss of support resulted in a government of national unity – a pivotal moment in the country’s political history.

It is still too early to assess the unity government’s success. But it signifies an effort by political parties to agree on the values and principles…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
