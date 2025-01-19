Tolerance.ca
Heart attacks and high blood pressure are on the rise in Africa - what does air pollution have to do with it?

By Marvellous Adeoye, Global health researcher, University of Essex
Mariachiara Di Cesare, Professor in Population Studies and Global Health, University of Essex
Mark R Miller, Reader in Air Pollution and Health, University of Edinburgh
Air pollution has an alarming effect on global health. In 2019, it was responsible for 4.2 million global deaths. Inhaling air pollution harms health in many different ways beyond simply having effects on the lungs. Over 70% of air pollution deaths are due to cardiovascular diseases – diseases of the heart and blood vessels, such as heart attacks and strokes.

For many years, cardiovascular diseases were considered to be more of a problem of more prosperous countries, but this is not the case anymore.


© The Conversation -
